Fillmore County Journal

Active PT takes over where Fillmore County Physical Therapy left off
For years, the residents of Preston had to travel out of town for their physical therapy needs. Then, Physical Therapist Lisa Stensrud opened Fillmore County Physical Therapy in downtown Preston and began a thriving business serving the people of Preston and the surrounding towns. When Stensrud decided to move out of … Continue Reading
The B&B Olympic Bowl: one year later
It’s been a year since that fateful New Year’s Day fire that decimated the B&B Olympic Bowl in Preston. At first, owners Paul and Shelly Hanson weren’t sure they would rebuild, but then they decided to go for it. “The last year has been stressful, but has actually gone pretty good,” Paul said. “Trying to … Continue Reading
A&W Drive-In in Spring Valley welcomes new owners
Tom Evanoff started off his career in retail at a young age. His parents owned Evans Department Store in Wisconsin, which was started as Evanoff Five & Dime by his grandparents in the 1940s. Evanoff’s dad’s rule was that, as soon as you could tie your shoes, you were old enough to work. Evanoff couldn’t wait to … Continue Reading
Friends paddle through 2016
A love of canoeing and the outdoors brought two lifelong friends together to fulfill a goal in 2016. Jason Worden of Chatfield, Minn., and Jeremy Rabe of La Crescent, Minn., grew up together in Chatfield, were in the same graduating class of 1996, and have remained close friends since. Although “life” … Continue Reading
Moulton Chinchilla Ranch flourishes outside of Chatfield
It all started when Dan Moulton’s parents purchased six chinchillas for $1,500 in 1966. Ever since then, Moulton has been raising and selling the soft, furry animals. Chinchillas are originally from Peru and Chile. When they’re full-grown, they weigh between one and one-and-a-half pounds. Their fur is extremely … Continue Reading
DNR plans swift actions to tackle Chronic Wasting Disease
Between 700 and 800 local hunters turned out for the DNR’s special meeting in Preston on December 15 to address their Chronic Wasting Disease response plan. The DNR had only expected about 400 people at the meeting, so by the time the meeting began, extra chairs had been brought into the gym as there was standing room … Continue Reading
Bick n Berry Boutique opens to a crowd
A fresh and exciting addition has come to Chatfield, Minn., in the form of the new Bick n Berry Boutique, which is receiving rave reviews from customers. Angie Bicknese and Brayonna Berry have teamed their creativity and seemingly endless energy to create a shopping experience that is as unique and fun as they … Continue Reading
Youth actors shine in A Christmas Carol
As the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro, Minn., presents its rendition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, area residents are fortunate to see four very talented local youth actors on stage along with seasoned veteran actors and actresses. Siblings William and Vivienne Hoeltzle, children of Michelle Van Hee and … Continue Reading
Many gave to the max in 2016
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s Give to the Max Day is an annual event held statewide on November 17 that focuses on supporting local non-profit organizations in your community. It was evident again this year, it’s eighth year, how much Give to the Max day means to residents in the area and the importance of … Continue Reading
Chronic Wasting Disease identified in Fillmore County
Sixteen years after being first identified in captive Minnesota elk herds and five years after the state’s only case involving a wild herd, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been identified in Fillmore County. Two bucks were harvested approximately four miles west of Lanesboro in permit area 348. While not a complete … Continue Reading