Fillmore County Journal

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department upgrades technology
“Having the benefit of advancement of technology is good for our staff and for our community,” Sheriff Tom Kaase said about the new laptops or “mobiles” in the squad cars. In the fall of 2016, laptops were installed in each of the 19 squad cars across Fillmore County. The laptops are manufactured by Panasonic and … Continue Reading
Craig Mensink receives Minnesota Pork Distinguished Service Award
It’s safe to say that Preston native Craig Mensink knows his stuff. Mensink has been in the pork industry for two decades now and was recently presented with the 2017 Minnesota Pork Distinguished Service Award. “It has been a true privilege to help Minnesota pig farmers have a voice,” Mensink said. Mensink … Continue Reading
Broadband grant awarded to Lanesboro area
On January 11, Lt. Governor Tina Smith announced Border to Border Broadband Development grants which will help fund the expansion of broadband in rural Minnesota. One of AcenTek’s two grant applications was awarded. A grant of about $1.78 million will help AcenTek build the infrastructure (last mile) to connect 431 … Continue Reading
Faith, family and friends matter most after house fire
If not for faith, family and friends, the Meier family of rural Peterson, Minn., do not know how they would have coped with the devastating fire that took their home on December 27, 2016. As it was just two days after Christmas, Evan and Shannon Meier had all three of their children at home that day on winter break … Continue Reading
Active PT takes over where Fillmore County Physical Therapy left off
For years, the residents of Preston had to travel out of town for their physical therapy needs. Then, Physical Therapist Lisa Stensrud opened Fillmore County Physical Therapy in downtown Preston and began a thriving business serving the people of Preston and the surrounding towns. When Stensrud decided to move out of … Continue Reading
The B&B Olympic Bowl: one year later
It’s been a year since that fateful New Year’s Day fire that decimated the B&B Olympic Bowl in Preston. At first, owners Paul and Shelly Hanson weren’t sure they would rebuild, but then they decided to go for it. “The last year has been stressful, but has actually gone pretty good,” Paul said. “Trying to … Continue Reading
A&W Drive-In in Spring Valley welcomes new owners
Tom Evanoff started off his career in retail at a young age. His parents owned Evans Department Store in Wisconsin, which was started as Evanoff Five & Dime by his grandparents in the 1940s. Evanoff’s dad’s rule was that, as soon as you could tie your shoes, you were old enough to work. Evanoff couldn’t wait to … Continue Reading
Friends paddle through 2016
A love of canoeing and the outdoors brought two lifelong friends together to fulfill a goal in 2016. Jason Worden of Chatfield, Minn., and Jeremy Rabe of La Crescent, Minn., grew up together in Chatfield, were in the same graduating class of 1996, and have remained close friends since. Although “life” … Continue Reading
Moulton Chinchilla Ranch flourishes outside of Chatfield
It all started when Dan Moulton’s parents purchased six chinchillas for $1,500 in 1966. Ever since then, Moulton has been raising and selling the soft, furry animals. Chinchillas are originally from Peru and Chile. When they’re full-grown, they weigh between one and one-and-a-half pounds. Their fur is extremely … Continue Reading
DNR plans swift actions to tackle Chronic Wasting Disease
Between 700 and 800 local hunters turned out for the DNR’s special meeting in Preston on December 15 to address their Chronic Wasting Disease response plan. The DNR had only expected about 400 people at the meeting, so by the time the meeting began, extra chairs had been brought into the gym as there was standing room … Continue Reading
