Fillmore County Journal

-
Friends paddle through 2016
A love of canoeing and the outdoors brought two lifelong friends together to fulfill a goal in 2016. Jason Worden of Chatfield, Minn., and Jeremy Rabe of La Crescent, Minn., grew up together in Chatfield, were in the same graduating class of 1996, and have remained close friends since. Although “life” … Continue Reading
-
Moulton Chinchilla Ranch flourishes outside of Chatfield
It all started when Dan Moulton’s parents purchased six chinchillas for $1,500 in 1966. Ever since then, Moulton has been raising and selling the soft, furry animals. Chinchillas are originally from Peru and Chile. When they’re full-grown, they weigh between one and one-and-a-half pounds. Their fur is extremely … Continue Reading
-
DNR plans swift actions to tackle Chronic Wasting Disease
Between 700 and 800 local hunters turned out for the DNR’s special meeting in Preston on December 15 to address their Chronic Wasting Disease response plan. The DNR had only expected about 400 people at the meeting, so by the time the meeting began, extra chairs had been brought into the gym as there was standing room … Continue Reading
-
Bick n Berry Boutique opens to a crowd
A fresh and exciting addition has come to Chatfield, Minn., in the form of the new Bick n Berry Boutique, which is receiving rave reviews from customers. Angie Bicknese and Brayonna Berry have teamed their creativity and seemingly endless energy to create a shopping experience that is as unique and fun as they … Continue Reading
-
Youth actors shine in A Christmas Carol
As the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro, Minn., presents its rendition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, area residents are fortunate to see four very talented local youth actors on stage along with seasoned veteran actors and actresses. Siblings William and Vivienne Hoeltzle, children of Michelle Van Hee and … Continue Reading
-
Many gave to the max in 2016
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s Give to the Max Day is an annual event held statewide on November 17 that focuses on supporting local non-profit organizations in your community. It was evident again this year, it’s eighth year, how much Give to the Max day means to residents in the area and the importance of … Continue Reading
-
Chronic Wasting Disease identified in Fillmore County
Sixteen years after being first identified in captive Minnesota elk herds and five years after the state’s only case involving a wild herd, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been identified in Fillmore County. Two bucks were harvested approximately four miles west of Lanesboro in permit area 348. While not a complete … Continue Reading
-
Lanesboro sailor continues 74 years of Seabee tradition
GULFPORT, MS - “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for the past 74 years. Today, Lanesboro, Minn., native and a 2010 Lanesboro High School graduate Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hungerholt builds and fights with the Navy on the Gulf Coast and around … Continue Reading
-
Family-owned bank celebrates 160 years in business
“All we have to sell is service.” Charles Johnson Sr. made that statement the motto of the Root River State Bank in Chatfield and today, his son, Charles Johnson Jr. carries on his father’s legacy. It’s been 160 years since the Root River State Bank in Chatfield, Minn., opened its doors. In that time, it’s been … Continue Reading
-
Chatfield Fire Department designs new engine
The members of the Chatfield Fire Department in Chatfield, Minn., have many reasons to be proud each and every day, and with the new fire truck they designed now in service, there is one more reason added to the list. The Chatfield Fire Department started working on getting a new fire truck in January 2015 by … Continue Reading
News
CUPs for winery/event center
County year-end business
Announcing call for entries for an exhibition opportunity in the Emerging Art Show at Lanesboro Arts
Rushford-Peterson considers tech improvement for school board
Tri-County Electric to become MiEnergy Cooperative
Blandin Community Leadership Program seeks new participants
Military memorial in Canton
By Liz Giese